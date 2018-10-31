PNG Jewellers launches 2nd franchise store in Pimple Saudagar, Pune

Following the success of its first franchise store in Aundh, India’s most trusted jewellery brand PNG Jewellers inaugurated their 2nd franchise store within 15 days in Pimple Saudagar. Inauguration of the store was done by Karishma Kapoor. The new store will offer a wide range of PNG’s signature gold, silver and diamond jewellery.

Spread across 700 sq.ft, this franchise store is spacious and offers some of the most classic yet contemporary jewellery designs for new age women. Strategically located at Shivar Chowk in Pimple Saudagar, it is a developing residential area that attracts a newer population of the city and hence makes it an obvious location for PNG to have another store which will increase their customer base.

The store has the same look and feel as other PNG Jeweller stores and will uphold the same high standards that the brand stands for.

Saurabh Gadgil, Chairman and Managing Director, PNG Jewellers shared his thoughts, “Since the launch of our 1st franchise store in Pune, our experience has been nothing short of extraordinary. We are very happy and excited to launch our 2nd franchise store in Pune pre-Diwali month. It has been PNG’s endeavour from generations to give our customers a shopping experience that is worth their time and money. We are also getting many franchise offers from across India and overseas; we hope to carry its expansion in the same manner and believe to do better than the target we’ve set for ourselves, that is 20 stores in next 2 years. The launch of 2nd franchise store in Pune is a significant achievement for us and underlines the importance of the city for PNG Jewellers.”