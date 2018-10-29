WK Life opens first store in India

WK Life – Remine Industrial (Asia) Co Limited, a global brand with successful operations across continents, has launched its maiden flagship store at DLF Mall of India, Noida.

Following the success of its existing 1,000 + stores across 60 nations, the new store offers a complete range of uniquely designed lifestyle electronic gadgets and accessories with multiple attributes.

Spread in 1,000 sq.ft., the new store has been designed to satisfy the brand conscious buyers, truly making it a shopper’s paradise. With the tagline ‘Born To Try’, it provides an extensive range of products ranging from electronic accessories to lifestyle products by putting customers’ ideas and concepts into practice.

WK Life, with its highly sought-after and innovatively designed products, has entertained the need of young and emerging generations. It provides a variety of unique designs in different categories including Bluetooth speakers, laptop accessories, travel luggage and gear, household electronic articles and car accessories with a 12 month replacement warranty on all product categories.

Announcing the launch of its first store at DLF Mall of India, Noida, Rohit Sahni, Director, WK Life, said, “The launch of our first store in India is a significant achievement for us. The decision to enter the Indian market has been driven by the anticipated growth in this untapped sector which is worth Rs 10,000 crore.”

Katrina Liu, International Head, WK life, added, “We are very happy to launch our first store in India. It has been our endeavor to enhance customer engagement at our stores with superior merchandise, service and the overall international shopping adventure that WK Life has an offer.”

Gaurav Dabas, Director, WK Life further added, “The world-class services of the existing stores, our passion and commitment are what truly set us apart. We are happy to welcome everyone at our new store located at DLF Mall of India, Noida.”