Original Ice Creams to expand to new cities; explores franchise route

Delhi based ice-cream start-up Original Ice Creams founded by ex- defence personnel Vinay Gaur has announced robust business expansion plan and growth strategies.

Original Ice Creams, a newly launched ice cream start-up had started its operations in the early months of the year 2018 and in July, 2018 got a funding of Rs 30 million from Maverick Group. The company is now deepening its presence in most of the parts of Delhi NCR. Their newly launched outlets are set up at Indirapuram Laxmi Nagar, V3S Mall, Nirman Vihar, Laxmi Nagar, Shahdara, and Noida Sector 137 in Delhi NCR.

Catching pace with the ice cream market, Original Ice Creams are extensively focusing on deploying a state-of-the-art ice cream technology which would allow its products to be softer and creamier than other competitor ice cream brands. Also, to make their consumers familiar with the brand this ice cream start-up is planning to come up with all possible formats to grow its brand presence and visibility in the market. For achieving this, they are tailoring in insights such as growing their presence and existence through the combination of traditional and modern selling methods by setting up various retail counters, exclusive ice cream parlors and numerous push carts as well.

Original Ice Creams while aiming to cement as India’s highest retail seller of pure and authentic fruit flavored ice cream is taking effective and efficient steps to make Original Ice Creams soon diversify to many more cities of India – enabling the brand familiarity and growth. The brand is also focusing to help people make better food choices that satiate their sweet tooth in the healthiest, tastiest and most nutritious manner.

Vinay Gaur, Founder Original Ice Creams said,“ With an enticing selection of flavors to choose from, Original Ice Creams is eyeing to grab most of the Northern and Western part on the country covering Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, Haryana, Rajasthan by the end of financial year 2018-2019. The ice cream brand is focusing to tap all the formats in these targeted regions as well. We are looking for new ways to take forward our business by launching our umbrella of franchising in different parts of the targeted market segment.

“Each of our outlet turned out to be profitable within 45-60 days of its establishment. Apart from 4 running outlets, we are planning to add 10 more before Diwali. Moreover, each of our outlets saw a growth of 100 percent monthly and we are able to achieve breakeven within 2 months of setup itself. The first round of funding which we had received in July month we have utilized that in our expansion to NCR and soon we are planning to invest in freezers, brand building and visibility and for opening outlets in other cities of north India,” stated Gaur.

Additionally, Original Ice Creams will soon let customers enjoy milkshakes with fresh fruit pieces.