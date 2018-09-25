Home Big Grid India to be US$100 billion FDI destination by 2022: PHD Chamber

    India is approaching towards US$ 100 billion inflow per annum by 2022 as volumes of foreign direct investment are increasing year after year, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President said Monday.

    Make in India has been instrumental during the last four years to attract FDI reforms in the country

    According to a PTI report: The annual FDI inflows in the country increased from US$ 36 billion in 2013-14 to US$ 62 billion in 2017-18, said Aggarwal.

    Make in India has been instrumental during the last four years to attract FDI reforms in the country. Despite the global challenges, the country was able to attract tremendous flow of investments, said Aggarwal.

    “We expect more improvement in the coming ratings of Ease of Doing Business as country has adopted a historic reform — the GST which is giving fruitful results,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

