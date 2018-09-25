Sri Sri Tattva Panchkarma, launches its wellness centre in Ramada Hotel & Convention Centre, Lucknow

Arvind Varchaswi – Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva, has inaugurated Lucknow’s biggest Wellness centre at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh at the Ramada Hotel & Convention Centre during the 53rd FHRAI Annual Convention. It is the 11th Sri Sri Tattva Panchakarma centre in India and 3rd in Uttar Pradesh. The centre currently houses 4 treatment rooms and will expand to 9 within 6 months.

Located at Janpur Road, Junab Ganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Sri Sri Tattva Panchkarma in Ramada Hotel and Convention & Wellness Centre offers Ayurveda, various techniques of Yoga & Meditation, as well as some highly effective Ayurvedic and alternative therapies from around the globe including Abhyanga, Nadi Pariksha, Kati Vasti among others. All therapies have been harmoniously integrated to create an oasis of peace, serenity and wellness.

Speaking at the occasion Arvind Varchaswi said, “Sri Sri Tattva is happy to announce the launch of its Panchkarma centre at the Ramada Hotel & Convention Centre. Guests can now experience authentic Ayurveda therapies offered by the Panchakarma centre at this beautiful property in Lucknow. I am sure this is the beginning of a fruitful relationship and we look forward to opening many such centres very soon. The hotel has the perfect ambience that compliments holistic healing. We welcome people from the region and also guests visiting Lucknow to come experience and benefit from the offerings of the Panchakarma centre..”

The ancient practice of Hilot massage from the Philippines and the elusive Rakkenho treatment found only in Japan and in our ashram are among the international experiences available at Sri Sri Tattva Panchakarma.

Nishant Jaiswal, Director, Ramada Hotel & Convention Centre said, “When we opened the hotel we decided that we will offer all our Guests and specially people from Lucknow and Kanpur the most effective therapies from around the world to help you heal”.