Nykaa Luxe flagship store opens at the Chanakya

Nykaa.com, India’s largest beauty retailer, celebrated the opening of its flagship Nykaa Luxe store as the exclusive beauty retailer in the newly opened lifestyle destination, The Chanakya, by the DLF Group at Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

The Nykaa Luxe store is spread over 2,500 sq.ft. and offers a unique set of luxe brands across makeup, skincare and fragrances, including M.A.C Cosmetics, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Clinique, Christian Dior, Guerlain, Givenchy, Forest Essentials and Kama Ayurveda. As an exclusive offering, the store will showcase for the first time a shop-in-shop experience from Jo Malone London and Tom Ford as well as the entire range of Huda Beauty products. Also available at the store is Nykaa Beauty, the in-house portfolio of beauty products across cosmetics, naturals, bath & body and fragrances.

This new retail concept resembles a luxurious beauty lounge. Focused on experientials, the signature feature of the store is the 100 sq.ft horseshoe shaped vanity area where customers can touch and feel products for a first-hand experience. Also featured is a dedicated social media section framed by the inspirational LED sign ‘Led by Dreams’. The store will regularly present new collections, preview offers, and host makeovers and exclusive reveals as unique experiences for customers.

Nykaa first introduced luxury beauty to the online consumer in 2016 with the launch of M.A.C Cosmetics, Clinique, Bobbi Brown and Estée Lauder. Since then it has expanded its portfolio to include over 50 luxury beauty brands across makeup, skincare and fragrances with the luxe category now accounting for over 15 percent of the total sales at Nykaa. The opening of the Nykaa Luxe flagship store follows in-line with Nykaa’s Omnichannel approach to beauty retail. Since 2015, Nykaa has opened 22 stores across India in two formats – Nykaa Luxe and Nykaa On Trend.

Present for the opening of the Nykaa Luxe store at The Chanakya were Falguni Nayar, founder & CEO, Nykaa.com and Adwaita Nayar, Head-Retail, Nykaa.com.

“This Nykaa Luxe flagship store is designed to allow customers to indulge themselves. It brings together our largest collection of luxury beauty brands with opportunities for customers to experience the products first hand at our vanity stations. Our expertly trained beauty assistants will be available to offer personalized solutions to every need. The growth in luxury beauty purchases reflects the discerning nature of our customers who are ready to invest in the best of beauty. With our omni-channel access and educational content we look to be able to guide and engage our customers as they build their beauty regimes”, said Falguni Nayar.

“We are delighted to partner with Nykaa Luxe on the opening of their flagship specialty multi-beauty store. This flagship boutique will showcase our best prestige brands and allow Nykaa’s consumers to experience our high-touch services,” said Rohan Vaziralli, General Manager, Estée Lauder Companies India.