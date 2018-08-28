Manoj Patel, Deputy CIO, House of Anita Dongre Limited

What according to you are the three biggest/ most important changes happening in the world of technology?

AI and automation/IoT/Blockchain

How do you think these changes will impact Indian retail?

AI with its ability to help turn large and diverse data sets into enriched information that can help improve speed, cost and flexibility across the value chain. More retailers are using the IoT to connect with consumers, which will ultimately revolutionize the way we shop.

What are the 3 game changing technologies in the space of customer experience?

Omnichannel customer experience/ Mobility commerce/ 24-hour customer service via chatbots

What are the top priorities for you in the coming years you as CIO of the company/ brand?

Omnichannel, Intelligent Apps and Analytics (Footfall counting machines, Intelligent mirrors etc.) Digitisation, AI

Top 3 challenges retailers will face from a Technology point of view in India?

Omnichannel fulfillment /Brand Sensitivity/Inventory Intelligence

What would success look like for you in a couple of years in terms of the company and technology?

We are quite positive about the approach. Company is ready to invest on technology which gives ROI and as we are in fashion industry technology helps in engaging customer knowing their behavior etc. There are lots of things that can be done through technology and satisfy customer needs and serve them at their doorsteps.

Your top 3 favourite retail technologies, which you would like to introduce in India?

Augmented Reality Apps/ Visual Analytics/ Facebook Facial Recognition