Leonardo DiCaprio invests in sustainable footwear brand Allbirds

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest investment will help in making sustainable, eco-friendly fashion more mainstream with his sustainable footwear company ‘Allbirds‘.

The environmentally conscious actor has been active towards the battle against climate and environmental changes, and has now invested in an eco-friendly footwear company, reports People.com

“Creating sustainable consumer products requires a deep commitment from brands that understand the role they have in helping solve our environmental crisis,” DiCaprio said in an exclusive statement.

DiCaprio, 43, donated US $1 million to help protect marine life in Seychelles from his foundation, and in the year 2017, he announced that his foundation would be donating a US $20 million grant to help combat climate change.