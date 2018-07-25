Monte Carlo launches largest brand outlet in Delhi, unveils new logo

Monte Carlo, India’s premium fashion brand has inaugurated a new retail outlet in Delhi. The newly launched store is in Janakpuri, a prominent shopping hub of India’s capital city. The brand outlet offers a diverse range of stimulating clothing options for men and women across all age groups. The alluring ambiance of this exclusive store is all set to treat its customers with modern décor, plush feel and sophisticated shopping experience. The staff at the store is specifically trained to deliver a smooth and pleasant experience to the customers.

Monte Carlo’s latest spring and summer collection along with Luxuria, a luxury collection designed for elite buyers are featured at the new store.

“Our new store is one of our largest stores in Delhi. Following our strategy to revamp the brand identity and render it a fresh appeal, the store features new-fangled collection with an utterly pleasing décor. Given its presence at one of Delhi’s most posh and shopper busy localities, the retail outlet will provide us a strategic presence and visibility in West Delhi” says Rishabh Oswal, President, Monte Carlo.

The newly launched store already registered heavy footfall on its very first day with residents of Janakpuri checking out the stylish summer collection and rejoicing the new look and feel of the brand.

Previously Monte Carlo had launched a brand outlet in Rajouri Garden, another popular shopping hub in Delhi. The store launches are being followed after the unveiling of the new logo by Monte Carlo, revamping its brand identity.

In the new logo, the blue background and red rectangle enclosing the text have been given up and the tagline is also brought closer to the brand name “Monte Carlo”, which is given a new typography style. The triangle with letters “mc” has been retained, and given a dynamic appeal in order to connect with the fashion conscious populace and exhibit a contemporary and modern expression.

Designed with utmost planning and attention, the bolder and trendier logo signifies the ethos of the company better and will be featured in all brand communication hence forth, including TV commercials and outdoor advertising. The company has retained its tagline “It’s the way you make me feel”.

Monte Carlo is already an established brand in North, Central and East India and enjoys great customer loyalty. The brand has always been bringing the latest international trends to Indian market and offers meticulously designed apparels that are always high on quality. Coming up with a new logo and adding more brand outlets at prominent locations in major Indian cities is part of the brand’s new marketing strategy to become the ‘one-shop-destination’ for all fashion conscious consumers in India.