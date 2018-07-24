JLO’s capsule collection cosmetic range with Inglot now in India

Jennifer Lopez’s capsule collection cosmetic that she has made for brand Inglot Cosmetics is now available in India and the singer-actress says the entire range is filled with all her go-to products in her favourite colours.

The 70-piece collection ranges from powders to lipsticks, eye shadows and mascara to eyelashes, nail enamels and cosmetic palettes.

“The capsule collection we created with Inglot is filled with all my go-to products in my favorite colors. We have everything from mascara, lipsticks, eyelashes, blush, eye shadow and of course…bronzers.”

“What I think is unique and exciting is our Freedom System Palette-which allows you to create your own personalized palette with the specific colors and products that you need. Now you no longer have to buy that 5-piece eyeshadow kit to get the one color you really want,” Lopez said in a statement.

The expertly formulated products range in shades from nude to glow and add a touch of smoky glam! The products in the collection include eyeshadows, eyeliners, eyelashes, nail enamels, highlighters, bronzers, blushes, powders and matte and gloss lipsticks.

Commenting on the association, Tushar Ved, President, Major Brands (INDIA) Pvt. Ltd. said, “Jennifer Lopez is an icon for women all over the world. With her sense of style and expertise on beauty, she remains the apt choice for Inglot to connect with its consumers. We are positive, our Indian customers will take great affinity towards the new collection considering her connect with Indian audiences as well.”

Roy N Subramoney, Managing Director, Inglot Cosmetics, APAC & Middle East added, “It is our privilege and pleasure to collaborate with a style icon like Jennifer Lopez to launch this special collection. With the perfect formulation and products across categories, this special JLO capsule collection offers our Indian consumers the opportunity to achieve Jennifer’s authentic JLO glow.”

The capsule collection is now available across Inglot stores in India.