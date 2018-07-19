Roberto Cavalli opens first flagship store in Germany

Roberto Cavalli has opened a sleek and luxurious 2,475 sq ft flagship in Berlin’s Charlottenburg district, inspired by Florence’s Renaissance architecture and the rich tones of Tuscany.

The concept of the store has been created by the luxury brand’s creative director, Paul Surridge. He worked with Milan-based interior firm Rodrigo Izquierdo Design Studio on the store concept.

The airy chic flagship store is designed to welcome customers into a charming space where easily discover the brand’s full range of women’s and men’s collections, bags, shoes, fashion jewelry and accessories, eyewear, fragrances and watches next to a selection of home accessories.

Surridge has combined precious marble floors and elegant vaulted ceilings, classic geometric shapes with brass, leather, marble and noble woods to echo the sumptuous atmosphere of a Florentine palazzo. The center of each room is highlighted by a group of three cylindrical gold pendant lamps.