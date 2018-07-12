CCD partners with Uber for food products distribution

Coffee Day Enterprises, which runs coffee chain under brand name Cafe Coffee Day, said its subsidiary has entered into an agreement with Uber Portier B V for the distribution of food products in India.

According to a PTI report: “Coffee Day Global Ltd (CDGL) has entered into an agreement with Uber Portier B V, wherein CDGL is partnering with UBER for obtaining technology services through the UberEats mobile application in order to enable distribution of food products,” Coffee Day Enterprises said in a BSE filing.

This may help to augment the retail sale, it added. UberEATS was started in 2014 as a small delivery pilot in Los Angeles and was later launched as a separate mobile app in Toronto in December 2015.

Since then, it has been expanded to become a stand-alone app. UberEATS has been expanded to over 25 countries in over 90 cities covering thousand of restaurants globally, including India.