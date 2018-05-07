‘GOTS India Seminar 2018’ to focus on business efficiency

Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) is organising the ‘GOTS India Seminar 2018’ in Hotel Le Méridien Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India on May 29, 2018. The theme for this seminar is ‘Sustainability as Key to Business Efficiency’. Stakeholders and actors from organic textile supply chains shall come together and contemplate positive initiatives to achieve business efficiency through sustainable practices.

As consumers become increasingly aware of the environmental cost of fast fashion, 2018 is predicted be the year that sustainability goes mainstream. Advances in textile process innovations can lea to sustainable development while at the same time improving efficiencies and enhancing profits.

Through focused and challenging discussions, this one-day seminar shall address pressing issues relevant to the organic textiles industry. It shall equip delegates with best practices and know how relating to the biggest opportunities – and challenges – help transforming their supply chains to achieve efficiency through sustainability.

The seminar shall look at key issues such as:

– Sustainability in Fashion Industry: What are the current trends in eco-fashion domain? What are the priorities and experiences of conscious buyers? How are Indian and international brands integrating organic textiles in their product offerings?

– Chemical and Environmental Compliance: What are the latest requirements in GOTS? How does it keep pace with technical research and market requirements? What are the current trends in environmental compliances? What needs to be tested? Where should it be tested?

– Future of compliances and standards: What are the latest challenges? How are other stakeholders in the market setting their requirements? How can organisations collaborate to reduce double working?

GOTS has been organising international and regional events since 2015. ‘GOTS India Seminar 2018’ is the third event in India organized by GOTS. Earlier events in Mumbai and New Delhi were highly appreciated by participants and industry.

GOTS is the stringent voluntary global standard for the entire postharvest processing (including spinning, knitting, weaving, dyeing and manufacturing) of apparel and home textiles made with certified organic fibre (such as organic cotton and organic wool), and includes both environmental and social criteria. Key provisions include a ban on the use of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), highly hazardous chemicals (such as azo dyes and formaldehyde), and child labour, while requiring strong social compliance management systems and strict waste water treatment practices. GOTS was developed by leading international standard setters – Organic Trade Association (U.S.), Japan Organic Cotton Association, International Association Natural Textile Industry (Germany), and Soil Association (UK) to define globally-recognised requirements that ensure the organic status of textiles, from field to finished product. GOTS is a non-profit organisation which is self-financed.