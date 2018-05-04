PVR reports profit of Rs 125 crore in FY18

Multiplex chain operator PVR has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 26.20 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018.

According to a PTI report: The company had reported a net loss of Rs 5 lakh for the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal. PVR’s total income during the period under review stood at Rs 592.44 crore as against Rs 499.68 crore in the year-ago period, PVR said in a BSE filing.

Its total expenses stood at Rs 550.90 crore as compared to Rs 493.68 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier. For the entire 2017-18 fiscal, PVR’s consolidated net profit came in at Rs 124.70 crore as against Rs 95.79 crore in the previous financial year.

Its total income for the last fiscal was recorded at Rs 2,365.45 crore, compared to Rs 2,181.68 crore in 2016-17.