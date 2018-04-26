H&M to open its first store in Ahmedabad

H&M, Hennes & Mauritz AB, the international fashion retailer, known for fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way, will open its first store in Ahmedabad at Iscon Emporio. Spread across over 15,500 sq.ft the store will open on Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7 pm.

Presenting a wide selection of latest trends and timeless classics, H&M will offer women’s, men’s, teenagers and children’s apparels, accessories, footwear and lingerie. The store will launch with the summer collection which offers a mix of modern relaxed silhouettes on fresh natural fabrics as well as silky fabrics. The collection includes vibrant warm sunset colors, with a hint of fresh bright green and a lot of fresh whites.

Those in queue before 7 pm on the opening day can expect fun surprises and foot tapping music. The first three fashionistas will be rewarded with H&M gift cards worth Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively, while the next 200 fashion lovers in queue will receive gift cards worth Rs 500.

H&M currently operates 29 stores across 12 cities in India and on hm.com.