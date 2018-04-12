No MRP on majority of e-commerce products: Survey

E-commerce websites generally do not display the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) on majority of packaged products as per the Packaged Commodity Rules (PCR) 2017, suggests a survey conducted by LocalCircles — a social engagement platform.

In the survey conducted over three months, with a sample size of 16,000, 62 percent people said they could not find MRP information on packaged products on e-commerce sites, according to a press release.

LocalCircles said many e-commerce sites do not mention the actual MRP of the product and just mention the list price, which could be inflated so as to offer big discounts.

The PCR mandates that e-commerce sites display the MRP of all products and best before date or expiry date of all human consumption items.

Also, 87 percent consumers said that they could not find best before date information on items of human consumption.