The Beauty Center Group plans expansion with 20 stores in the next 10 years

Mumbai’s leading beauty and cosmetic retail group ‘The Beauty Center Group’ is planning to add more 20 stores in the span of 10 years across India.

Currently, TBCG has 4 major retail stores in the name of Beauty Centre, New Beauty Centre, The Beauty Shop and 1st Beauty across Mumbai. The company is looking at an expansion in a span of 10 years across 17 cities.

With the 2 stores already in the phase of launch in Patna and Nagpur by the end of 2018, other cities to be looked at will be Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bhopal, Indore, Jaipur, Allahabad, Ranchi and Kerala with 1 store each in the respected cities where else cities like Chandigarh, Delhi and Bangalore will have 2 stores each respectively.

The Beauty Centre Group which entered the retail beauty segment in 1990 is all set to build its presence in India’s billion dollar beauty and cosmetics market. The expansion is a part of company’s approach to fulfill the ever growing demand and satisfy the needs of consumers in the beauty and cosmetic segment. The store will consist of all the beauty and cosmetic products only for B2C and B2B segments under one roof.

Speaking over the expansion plan, Sufyan Kapadia, Director, The Beauty Centre Group said, “Beauty and personal care market in India is expected to touch US $20 billion by 2025 growing at an annual rate of 13-18 percent. We are going to open 2 stores each year in India over the next 10 years. We are growing at high double digit and have reached at Rs 200 cr turnover this year. We expect to hit the Rs 1,000 cr turnover with the hit of new 20 store milestone in the country.”

He further added, “Beauty Centre will bring convenience plus rich beauty and cosmetic shopping experience for the people across various cities. We are a consumer-driven company, which ensures that all our stores fulfill the needs of the entire beauty and cosmetic brands under one roof. The great offerings that we provide to our customers both in terms of quality and discount pricing have helped us earn the trust of millions of consumers across the country. One of the reasons of expansion is due to the concept of ‘Feel & Touch’ still rules the consumers mind set and the requirements we receive from across India at times makes it difficult for us to deliver the products on time. With the new retail stores, it will become more convenient for our consumers to physically visit and buy the products and they can also purchase it from our online e-commerce portal as well.”

The company will be looking to invest an amount of Rs 100-150 cr for all the 20 outlets. The size of each store will be around 3,000-4,000 square feet. Where else it may look at marginally smaller stores in the smaller markets. Currently, with a workforce of 720 people only in Mumbai across its 4 major outlets, TBCG plans to create at least 3,600 new jobs within its new stores across various cities in India.

Beauty Centre is widely known for its unbelievable pricing and unmatched offers, throughout the year. With over 6,000 products under 200 brands of various categories, the new stores will be a destination store catering to every single needs of the B2B and B2C, under one roof.

The store offers a wide range of products for men and women through leading brands such as Ponds, Dove , Gillette, Johnson & Johnson, L’Oreal, Garnier, Maybelline, Colorbar, Lakme, Revlon, NYX, OPI, Sally Hansen, Khadi Natural, Himalaya Herbals , Fabindia, Vichy, Dermalogica, Sebamed, Tresemme, Paul Mitchell, TIGI, H20+, Schwarzkopf, Thalgo, Bath & Body works, Victoria’s Secret, Playboy, Nautica, Esprit, Jaguar, Jovan, Axe, Park Avenue, Natrol, Nature’s Bounty, Braun, Remington, Elchim, Avene, Bioderma, Ducray and many more.

Additionally, it will also be selling salon and spa furniture’s, salon machineries & accessories, hair tools, hair colours and skin care products under its B2B segment at Beauty Centre.