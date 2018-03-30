How Mastek Zeroed in on its CRM

Mastek is one of the oldest software companies in the country. It is also one among the pioneers of ERP and specialize in building, re-engineering, maintaining and managing enterprise grade business applications for the insurance and government sectors. Yes, Mastek has been one of the early adopters of automation and many of their business processes are automated in order to reduce the dependency on human resources and to optimize them.

The company has the optimum salesforce to manage their lead and opportunity processes. However, as they charge ahead in the global market, they recognized a serious disconnect. It was neither their business solutions nor their workforce. The disconnect, as Mastek’s core team rightly noticed, came from the existing CRM system that lacked integration with other internal systems and tools. The need for a holistic CRM system was loud and clear with all its essentiality. It was time for action, time to dig deep into a cluttered market with a plethora of CRM solutions being offered. After screening several CRM systems in the market, Mastek decided to go with Microsoft Dynamics CRM.

Business Needs

Mastek, a global software company, that creates enterprise grade business applications for clients in the insurance, and government sector, had created a niche space for themselves in the industry. The company had decades of industry experience and a legacy to be among the most dependable and reliable. This meant a lot of clients and projects coming Mastek’s way. Their expertise in working on large scale modernization programs with determinate and predictable outcomes ensured that the company grew fast and steady. But this healthy growth, over time, brought forth some unforeseen issues. The major one was that relevant stakeholders found it very difficult to quickly or easily find the information they needed. This was caused by the lack of integration between the internal applications and the existing CRM solution. This CRM system lacked integration with other internal systems and tools like Microsoft SharePoint, Microsoft Outlook and Lync which are used by the sales & pre-sales teams.

It was becoming very clear that the CRM solution that the company had depended on had run its life and was in need of a major overhaul. Mastek management knew exactly what they needed. A CRM solution that would provide a single database and a 360 degree view of all client prospects and activities. One that can be integrated smoothly with all existing functions and third-party applications across the organization, and would streamline and support various business processes. They knew that the CRM also had to be user friendly. After all, taking a lot of time to train their people to navigate the new CRM was not a viable option. Mobility of the workforce was a necessity, hence Mastek wanted a CRM that would allow remote access. With these key criteria, Mastek hit the market and started searching for the CRM solution that would handle all these requirements. The absolute choice from this search turned out to be Microsoft Dynamics CRM.

The Microsoft Dynamics CRM Advantage

Microsoft Dynamics CRM was a complete package of everything that Mastek needed. It was very user friendly, it seamlessly integrated with core Microsoft tools and applications the company was already using, and came with a terrific support infrastructure. Utilizing their own CRM certified resources, Mastek initially implemented the on premise Microsoft Dynamics CRM solution. A team of Mastek’s CRM experts worked with the business users to define their requirements, migrate their existing data from SalesForce, configure Microsoft Dynamics CRM, and provide the ongoing support they needed. “We initially thought that we would need an external vendor to handle the CRM implementation, but our internal team of CRM certified professionals quickly turned the project around and managed it themselves”, says Sanjeev Jagtap, Senior Vice President, IA Delivery, IIS & TIS. “The solution is robust and we relied on our own experts to help guide us and be there every step on the way. In line with our cloud migration strategy, we soon plan to migrate to the cloud based Dynamics Online service in Q4 so as to further leverage the integration with Microsoft Office 365 service,” he added.

One of the greatest needs Mastek had was to have a central database of client accounts, referral sources and prospect information. With Microsoft Dynamics CRM on premise now in place, the stakeholders can easily access and share up-to-date contact information as well as manage client activities and identify new opportunities for additional services. “Having the information we need at our fingertips has allowed our teams to work smarter and focus on building stronger relationships and serving our client’s needs,” says Hiren Shah, Senior Vice President COE’s.

Since deploying the solution, the firm has strengthened its business development efforts throughout the entire organization. The company now has the ability to see everything from the touch points to specific activities by Sales and Pre-Sales teams. “Whether it’s submitting a proposal or attending a networking event, we now can track and report on the marketing activities done by each of our staff members and how it relates to their individual professional development goals,” Shah added. The firm also tailored the solution to track and analyze referrals from existing customers, trade events, and other key sources. This gave the sales team greater visibility into those relationships which helped in the firm’s growth. It also helped them track referrals extended by clients and other contacts.

For companies like Mastek that bridges business and Information Technology, a robust CRM system is an unavoidable need and that’s exactly what Microsoft provided. It enabled the company to keep focusing on delivering business value and enhanced business capabilities to their clients while Microsoft CRM seamlessly integrated the applications and solutions with finesse and grace. Another classic example of how Microsoft leads when it comes to knowing customer needs and providing solutions that empowers their businesses.

Benefits

Seamless Integration: Microsoft Dynamics CRM is designed to seamlessly integrate and work with all Microsoft applications, as well as other third party applications and solutions.

Real-time Insights: Microsoft Dynamics CRM gives actionable real-time insights to all the stakeholders in the company, this helps them to make proactive decisions thus better explore business needs and streamline sales pipeline.

Everything in one place: Mastek management no longer has to mine through a lot of solutions to get the bigger picture. Microsoft Dynamics CRM acts like a one stop shop for all that they are looking for.