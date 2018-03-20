Authentic Brands Group to acquire Nautica

VF Corp. announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Nautica brand business to Authentic Brands Group (ABG) LLC.

Commenting on the transaction, VF’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Rendle said, “As part of VF’s global business strategy, we’ve stated that our highest priority is to actively manage our brand portfolio to ensure that its composition positions us to accelerate growth. This announcement marks yet another example of how we’re delivering on our commitment. We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Authentic Brands Group. The Nautica brand is an iconic, globally recognized brand, and Authentic Brands Group is the ideal owner to guide its next phase of growth and success.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Nautica to the ABG portfolio and are ready to take the helm of this classic American brand,” said Jamie Salter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ABG.

The transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of 2018, is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals for a closing to occur. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

BofA Merrill Lynch served as exclusive financial advisor to VF on the transaction. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is acting as legal advisor.

ABG’s global portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands includes Marilyn Monroe, Mini Marilyn, Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali, Shaquille O’Neal, Dr. J, Greg Norman, Neil Lane, Thalia, Michael Jackson (managed brand), Aéropostale, Juicy Couture, Jones New York, Judith Leiber, Herve Leger, Frederick’s of Hollywood, Frye, Adrienne Vittadini, Taryn Rose, Misook, Hickey Freeman, Hart Schaffner Marx, Spyder, Tretorn, Tapout, Prince, Airwalk, Vision Street Wear and Hind.