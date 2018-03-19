Aamir Khan new brand ambassador for Vivo India

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Monday announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador for India.

Aamir has been signed for future brand and product communication initiatives of Vivo India, the company said in a statement.

“We are thrilled about the possibilities that our partnership with one of the world’s biggest superstars, Aamir Khan, will open up for Vivo in India,” said Kenny Zeng, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Vivo India.

“This new association will enable us to explore newer avenues to reach our customers as we script our future growth strategy in India,” Zeng added.

Aamir will soon be seen in a full-fledged marketing campaign around the upcoming products and a new TV commercial.

“Vivo as a brand embodies the spirit of innovation and meaningful disruption,” said Aamir.

“Over the years, the brand has been constantly pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology. I am enthused to be a part of Vivo’s transformative journey in India,” the actor added.

Vivo is also associated with popular sports platforms such as Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pro-Kabaddi League in the country.

Vivo entered India in late 2014.

With a manufacturing unit in Greater Noida, the company has a robust distribution network across the country both online and offline — catering to over 400 cities in 22 states backed by 400 service centres.