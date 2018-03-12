Jack & Jones launches Asia’s largest exclusive brand store in Pune

Jack & Jones has launched their largest store in Asia. The sprawling store is spread across an impressive 6,000 square feet area in Pune’s Phoenix Market City mall, offering latest international trends with a state-of- the-art decor for a truly luxurious shopping experience.

Located in the Pune’s premier fashion district (Viman Nagar), the swanky new store is conceptualized to give the patrons an evolved shopping experience.

Since Jack & Jones is built on a passion for denims, which is also the core business of the brand, the layout and visual merchandising of the outlet is adapted to focus on the denim attitude and offers a freewheeling vibe which is in complete accord with the brand’s identity. Displayed on a denim bar, the store showcases the widest selection of jeans the brand has to offer.

The store houses international styles from the latest SS’18 collection displayed in separate sections depicting the brand’s distinct lines such as Core, Originals, Vintage and Premium, each catering to different target groups with unique visual appeal that perfectly replicates the brands core identity of self-confidence, free-spirited individuality and rugged masculinity.

Vineet Gautam, CEO Bestseller India said, “We are extremely thrilled to launch Asia’s largest Jack & Jones store in Pune, considering its one of the youngest, most fashion-forward and trendsetting cities in India. The vibe and energy of the people here is fast-paced and reflects the brand ideology effortlessly. We are extremely positive on the success of this store and look forward to an exciting season ahead.”

Jack & Jones India currently has 67 stores and 329 shop-in- shops spread across the country.