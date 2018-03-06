Snapdeal sets up women’s day store

To celebrate Women’s Day 2018, Snapdeal has set up an exclusive Women’s Day store to pamper the women. The offering includes an array of products ranging from women’s clothing to electronic gadgets, kitchen appliances, cookware sets, and personal care appliances.

Pocket friendly offers from Snapdeal includes:

– Clothes section puts special focus on timeless yet casual tops and stitched kurtis under Rs 599. Salwar suits and anarkali suits, another favourite of Indians, is up for sale with a discount of up to 80 percent.

– Accessories corner showcases handheld and shoulder bags, wedges, heels, boots and casual shoes or watches which are at up to 50 percent discount. The jewelry section comprises of fashion jewellery of many styles under Rs 699 for all ages.

– Makeup items like makeup palettes, lipsticks, makeup brushes, eyeliners, kajal, and liquid lipsticks are available at a great price with minimum 50 percent discount. Hair straighteners and other hair styling equipment are also available at discounted rates.

– Electronics and Kitchen appliances like portable wireless karaoke mic, mouth organ, guitar strings, juicer, mixer, grinder all under Rs 1,599

Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and HSBC Bank users can avail an instant additional discount of 10 percent. There are special discounts for e-walet users too.