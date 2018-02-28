Walmart to introduce 4 new private-label apparel brands

Walmart is launching 4 new private-label clothing brands for women, men and children.

The company said its apparel lines will be available nationwide, in stores and online by Thursday. The revamped clothing brands include Time and Tru for women, Terra & Sky for plus sizes and Wonder Nation for kids. An existing Walmart label known as George, which the company incorporated from its British unit Asda, is being reconfigured to sell only items for men. Items will be priced from less than US $5 to US $30.

In its stores, Walmart said it’s “making improvements to its apparel departments to help customers find style inspiration and shop new looks.”

Walmart has been acquiring small online brands like Shoebuy, Modcloth and Bonobos over the past year to boost growth in the clothing and accessories business, where consumers are increasingly shopping online.

To make room for the brands, Walmart is retiring such labels as White Stag and Faded Glory, and George’s women’s collection in the United States.