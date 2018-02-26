Divya Jain, Founder & CEO, Safeducate wins ASEAN Young Woman Achiever Award

Divya Jain, Founder & CEO, Safeducate has been honored with the extremely prestigious Young Woman Achiever Award at the ASEAN Awards. This award was bestowed upon her at the recently concluded ASEAN Summit held at Hotel Lalit in New Delhi.

This venerated award was bestowed upon Divya Jain by Hon’ble Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj. The award ceremony was organized in the presence of leaders of ASEAN countries.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Divya Jain said, “It is my privilege and honour to receive this award. I would really like to thank the ASEAN Awards Jury for choosing me for this recognition. Having spent over a decade in the extremely challenging domain of skill development, I feel this recognition will drive me to work even harder and achieve much more.”

Jain founded Safeducate in 2007. Her leadership has seen Safeducate evolve into India’s premier supply chain training company. Safeducate offers vocational and diploma courses for supply chain employability.

At Safeducate, Jain is leading a competent team of trainers who continuously strive towards developing a talent pool of proficient supply chain and logistics professionals. Divya Jain understands the Indian supply chain and logistics industry very well and is able to identify the skill requirements at each operating level to ensure that the learning and development programs get the right-skilled individuals as per industry needs.

At Safeducate, Jain has curated a team of highly experienced consultants and trainers. These professionals offer world-class training as a part of uniquely designed programs and courses, through which participants are able to gain extensive supply chain and logistics understanding.

The participants are provided with comprehensive domain knowledge and practical training, enabling them to face day-to-day challenges of working in supply chain and logistics industry. Divya Jain has enabled more than 50,000 individuals across India to achieve their livelihood by skilling them.

Notably, Jain has been credited with creating India’s First Container School. The Safeducate Container School was inaugurated by Honorable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. Ms Jain has created this unique innovation in the field of education and skill development under the aegis of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, launched by Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and NSDC. This community outreach initiative by Divya Jain is an outstanding endeavour to help the Government provide high quality skill training at even the remotest areas in the country.

Jain recently launched India’s first-ever Container Library at Ajmer. The Safeducate Container Library was inaugurated by Honorable Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje. Safeducate Container Library is a unique endeavour to create a Mobile Library. This Container Library is made out of a refurbished Container, as a part of the Go Green initiative by Safeducate. The Safeducate Container Library is a learning hub, where students can gain knowledge on a variety of subjects. Millions of people across India will benefit from this library.

Jain is also an acclaimed author and has written ‘Horn Please’ – a book focusing on the trucking profession in India. This extremely popular book has been featured in Limca Book of Records as India’s first ever Coffee Table book on Trucking.