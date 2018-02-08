Swiggy raises US $100mn in funding from global players

Food order and delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday said that it has raised US $100 million in Series F funding from global players, Naspers and Meituan-Dianping.

“Led by Naspers, a global internet and entertainment group… The series also includes new investor Meituan-Dianping, China’s largest service e-commerce platform,” Swiggy said in a press release.

As part of its long-term strategy of solving for existing supply gaps in the marketplace, Swiggy will also make investments in its new supply business line, it said.

“With this funding, we will further invest in building differentiated offerings, plugging the white spaces in the ecosystem, and developing our technology while keeping superlative customer experience at the core,” said Sriharsha Majety, CEO, Swiggy.