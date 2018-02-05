Amazon, FICCI-CMSME tie-up to help Indian exporters

E-commerce giant Amazon India on Friday said it has tied-up with FICCI-Confederation of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (CMSME) to promote business-to-consumer (B2C) exports in the country and enable Indian exporters to sell globally.

The company said it will conduct various training events and workshops across the country with FICCI-CMSME focused on its ‘global selling program’ which enables easy and convenient access for all Indian exporters — including entrepreneurs, SMEs, manufacturers — to sell their products to consumers across the globe.

“Through these events, FICCI-CMSME and Amazon aim to educate exporters and manufacturers on B2C exports via the e-commerce route and enable them to sell across 10 international marketplaces through Amazon Global Selling,” the e-commerce major said in a statement.

The statement added that these events will bring in experts from Amazon, FICCI-CMSME, and various service providers to help the manufacturers and potential exporters in understanding the procedures and requirements related to areas such as logistics, taxation, cataloging and will guide them through the entire process of exporting through the e-commerce route.

“Our partnership will help Indian exporters take their ‘Made in India’ products directly to millions of active customers across the globe through 10 global Amazon marketplaces,” said Abhijit Kamra, Head – Global Selling, Amazon India.

Sanjay Bhatia, President, FICCI-CMSME said: “Realising the potential of the sector and the opportunities for the B2C product manufacturers especially MSMEs, FICCI-CMSME has partnered with Amazon to create the awareness about the potential and take the maximum benefit of this platform.”