Abercrombie & Fitch debuts gender-neutral clothing line for kids

Abercrombie & Fitch has launched their new unisex kids’ collection to appeal to all children regardless of their gender.

The ‘Everybody Collection’, released by the abercrombie kids division, includes a variety of graphic hoodies, sweatshirts, sandals and hats.

The tagline for the collection is: For every kind of kid and every kind of adventure.

“We put our customer at the center of everything we do and are constantly listening to their feedback to provide the right product and brand experience,” Stacia Andersen, brand president of Abercrombie & Fitch and Abercrombie Kids, said in a statement.

“Parents and their kids don’t want to be confined to specific colors and styles, depending on whether shopping for a boy or a girl. Our Everybody Collection is one assortment, in one size run, that covers the trends we are seeing in both color and style.”

“We are excited to offer these additional options and are looking forward to building on this initial collection for summer and the back-to-school seasons,” Anderson added.

The first collection consists of 25 styles and will be sold across all Abercrombie & Fitch kids stores and online.

The Everybody Collection will be updated with seasonal clothing during summer and before kids go back to school in autumn.