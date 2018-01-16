Patanjali debuts online, announces partnership with Amazon India, Flipkart

Aiming to expand its footprint in the country’s FMCG sector, Baba Ramdev promoted Patanjali on Tuesday launched its e-commerce platform under the tagline “Haridwar to har dwar” (Haridwar to every door step online).

The company has also announced its partnership with leading e-retailers and aggregators to authorise online sales of its products which include Paytm Mall, BigBasket, Flipkart, Amazon India, Grofers, Amazon India, netmeds, 1mg and Shopclues, among others.

Launching the e-commerce platform “www.patanjaliayurved.net”, Ramdev added that online sales have yielded good dividend that helped the company’s sales cross Rs 10 crore mark in December 2017.

“We have been successful in delivering orders of Patanjali products to over 10 lakh people per day,” Ramdev said here addressing the launch event.

The company estimated that shares of online sales will contribute 15 per cent in total turnover in future.

Congratulating the company on its recent launch, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted: “Congrats yogrishiramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, Vijayshekhar (founder of Paytm) for emerging as top FMCG, in short time. We shall promote exports of Ayurveda globally.”

P.P. Acharya Balkrishna, Managing Director and CEO of Patanjali Ayurved, explained that with the new mechanism of collaborating with various e-commerce partners, the company will reach out to more people including the youth who prefer and use online platform for shopping more these days.

Ramdev said the company has created an annual production capacity worth Rs 50,000 crore.

“Besides, operational big units at Haridwar and Tejpur, work is in progress at full speed in Noida, Nagpur and Indore as well,” he added.

To cater to the export demand, the company has initiated a “100 per cent export oriented unit” in Mihan SEZ (special economic zone), Nagpur (Maharashtra), Ramdev said.

According to the company, the export unit will facilitate export of Patanjali swadeshi products to the UAE, the US, Cananda, Europe, South America, African countries besides others.

Commenting on the partnership, Manish Tiwary, Vice President Category Management, Amazon India said: “We are committed to work together with Indian-grown brands with the aim of giving customers unique products combined with a delightful online shopping experience.”

“For the next 3-4 years, FMCG and groceries are going to be the top prioroties for us. ‘Haridwar se har dwar tak’ resonates Flipkart’s vision of making top quaity products available to customers at the best value, so this partnership benefits consumers in a big way,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart.