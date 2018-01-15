PrettySecrets expands footprint with 19th store in Hyderabad

PrettySecrets, India’s fastest growing lingerie brand flagged off its 19th franchise at Mohan’s Plaza, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The store was inaugurated by Rajani Talluri, CEO of Lead IT Corporation and Skyzone Trampoline Park in presence of select guests including famous local socialites.

The new store is spread over 500 sq. ft., giving a burst of freshness with fresh and uplifting experience. The store boasts of beautified trial rooms, delightful women store staff, enticing visual merchandising and gorgeous window displays. The design of the store has been kept such that it represents a woman in the intimacy of her bedroom- aspirational and pampering but yet comforting and personal.

The store also has a delightful, educated and extremely knowledgeable all-women staff that is adept in styling and right size fitting sessions for all customers. Anybody who visits the store is given a free fit session and a complimentary styling.

On the occasion of the launch Karan Behal, Founder & CEO, PrettySecrets (MTC Ecom Pvt Ltd.) said, “In our journey so far, we have received phenomenal response from our consumers and as the obvious next step our objective is to make the brand more accessible across India. We want to reach out to fashion forward customers from every ethnicity who love to experiment. In Hyderabad we have partnered with someone with local expertise who understands the industry and can add value to the business. We are happy to be present at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad as we believe that the market will play a critical role in our overall growth story.”

Furthermore, PrettySecrets has planned to spread its wings by franchising 30 EBOs across India this year and an additional 100 by 2018 and 300 by 2019. The brand believes in staying ahead of the game by adopting the latest technology.

For instance, PrettySecrets.com now has a Progressive Web App (PWA) which can also be browsed offline, at 35,000 Ft. in airplane mode. The brand wants to optimize its omni-channel presence and offer the Indian consumers more than just a click-and-ship marketplace which has led to it launching an exclusive mobile app.

PrettySecrets also launched a store in Chennai last month, December’17