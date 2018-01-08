Godrej sees potentiality in FMCG for global markets

Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej on Friday said the group, globally, is seeing potentialilty in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) space for growth and developing countries in Asia, Africa and South America are in the focus.

“Globally, we are seeing potential in the fast moving consumer goods, particularly in the developing world and we are not too interested in the developed world where the growth rates are low. Asia, Africa and South America are our focus,” Godrej told BTVI in an interview.

He said the group was growing considerably through inorganic growth and now in Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), the largest company of the group, about 50 per cent of its sales come from outside India.

Responding to a query on the opportunities the group is looking at the area of ayurvedic products, he said: “We have some products in that area but our strength is in scientific technology. We do not want to go into areas too much which is not our strength.”

The group would continue to focus on technology and R&D and leverage these.

“I expect growth to be strong,” he said responding to a query about young leadership.

Godrje said the group’s focus has been on the total topline and bottomline and not much in the margin and hoped GCPL and Godrej Agrovet to grow rapidly.

He said real estate has the potential and no one (companies) has even five per cent share of the market.