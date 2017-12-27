Da Milano opens 3rd store in Dubai

Iconic award-winning premium leather accessories brand – Da Milano has opened its third exclusive boutique at Dubai.

Covering an area of 400 sq. ft., the store is opened at Dubai’s oldest international dimension for one-stop shopping, City Centre Deira. Designed aesthetically in sync with Da Milano medallion, the store is equipped with latest technical know-hows and an ambience exuding luxury.

Enticing travelers from around the globe, the store carries the latest collection from the vast portfolio of exquisite leather handbags, luggage, wallets, laptop bags and more handcrafted exclusively for the vast customer base.

“Dubai has been a very proactive and responsive market. Driven by strong economic growth, increased consumer spending and tourist arrivals, the vibrant retail of the Gulf continues to excite us. With the 3rd launching in City Centre Deira, Da Milano is set to enter the prestigious MAF Group properties and get a step further closer of bringing its exquisite products to Middle East customers,” says Sahil Malik, Managing Director, Da Milano.

Currently Da Milano has 65 company operated showrooms including 15 stores at leading airports, showcasing hi-quality leather accessories for men, women and for the elite travel customer.