Estee Lauder launches first-of-its-kind, mobile Augmented Reality Training app

Perfect Corp. and Estée Lauder have announced the launch of the first ever Estée Lauder Augmented Reality Training (ART) bringing to life the world’s first live AR makeup education program for the brand’s over 17,000 Beauty Advisors around the world.

The interactive live stream platform gives Estée Lauder’s Global Education team the ability to host real-time training and product briefings, in which the brand’s Beauty Advisors can view and engage with directly from their mobile devices.

The private live channel is transforming the way the Estée Lauder Brand connects with its Beauty Advisors and sales teams, providing a unique training tool that utilizes AR technology to educate, entertain and inform. The ability for Beauty Advisors to interact and virtually try on featured looks throughout the session, follow along on slide show presentations, and chime in with real-time questions and feedback, helps to maintain the intimate nature of the training.

“We are so excited to work with Estée Lauder to connect Beauty Advisors globally for live beauty training anywhere, anytime,” says Perfect Corp. CEO, Alice Chang. “Leveraging YouCam’s AR technology for beauty demonstrations allows for engaging, interactive and effective training in real time and at scale.”

In addition to the Estée Lauder Global Education team hosting regular live training sessions, the brand can also track attendance, engagements and overall performance of the trainers and participants.

“We are thrilled to continue our pioneering partnership with YouCam to bring mobile-based Augmented Reality training to our Beauty Advisors around the world,” says Stephane de La Faverie, Global Brand President, Estée Lauder. “We believe this is a turning point in beauty education and leveraging technology.”

The Estée Lauder Global Education team kicked off their first YouCam ART segment on Thursday, December 7 for over 600 Estée Lauder brand employees around the world to introduce its latest innovation Perfectionist Pro Rapid Firm + Lift Treatment.

This training initiative builds on two other technology projects launched as a result of the Estée Lauder-YouCam partnership.

In April, 2017, Estée Lauder initiated the partnership with YouCam for the launch of Pure Color LOVE lipstick where customers were able to virtually try all 30 shades in 30 seconds, and have since rolled out Virtual Try On on over 800 devices in stores and on the YouCam app for their Makeup franchises, globally.

In December 2017, Estée Lauder debuted the YouCam ‘Look Transfer’ technology as part of an influencer launch event for new Pure Color Envy Paint-On Liquid Lip Color. This technology recognizes the makeup shades used on models in an advertising campaign and allows the consumer to recreate the model’s look via Virtual Try-On. This will debut for consumers in store and through the YouCam app in 2018.