Goa CM to unveil country’s ‘first’ mobile food testing lab

India’s ‘first’ mobile food testing laboratory, which will enable on-the-spot food safety tests to be conducted in Goa, would be launched by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday.

“This is the first ever ‘Food Safety on Wheel’ mobile laboratory in the country. The chief minister will officially unveil it on Sunday,” state Food and Drugs Administration minister Vishwajit Rane was quoted by PTI as saying.

According to a PTI report: The vehicle is equipped to conduct on-the-spot tests to check the food quality. It will also check the hygiene level of water, he said adding that the results can be received within 15 minutes.

The mobile laboratory costs Rs 45 lakh and it has been fully funded by the Centre, the minister added.

“The mobile lab will do away with need to get the food samples to the FDA laboratory near Panaji for tests. It will cut the delays,” he told PTI.

“As the time would be reduced, action can be initiated immediately, if the food samples are found unsatisfactory,” the minister was quoted by PTI as saying.

According to Rane, the vehicle would either be used to conduct surprise checks by the FDA for scheduled tests.