Xiaomi to boost offline sales in India

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi said it is drawing plans to boost its offline sales in India, a key market for the company.

According to a PTI report: Currently, online sales account for 80 per cent of the company’s mobile phone business.

“At present, about 80 per cent of our business is from online sales of mobile phones, but now we want to increase penetration in the offline market to increase our business,” Head (Online Sales), Xiaomi India, Raghu Reddy was quoted by PTI as saying.

He said Xiaomi a will ramp up the number of exclusive stores and other retail sale centres in different cities of the country in the coming days.

Earlier, Reddy launched a new smartphone of the company, ‘Redmi 5A’, priced at Rs 4,999.