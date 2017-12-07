Prestige Clean Home charts growth plan on the back of new product launches

Prestige Clean Home, a division of TTK Prestige, India’s largest kitchen appliances brand, has announced the launch of India’s first domestic electric mop and a new range of water purifiers. The electric mop, a completely new concept, designed with Indian needs in particular, was conceptualized by TT Jagannathan, Chairman of TTK Group.

The new range of water purifiers have been designed to combine the best of Indian tradition with modern technology. The new launches will expand the TTK Prestige brand width and help tap into an entirely new segment of consumers.

Prestige Clean Home has launched more than 50 products in the span of a year. The new product launches reinforce the company’s commitment to continue investing 2 per cent of revenue in R&D and new product development. With the new launches, TTK expects Clean Home to contribute between 8-10 per cent of the top-line of TTK Prestige, over the next three years.

The Hero electric mop was conceptualized by Chairman, Jagannathan, who wanted a product that is high on style and functionality but did not cost the moon. The mop is easy on the user and can Sweep, Scrub and Mop simultaneously. It doesn’t require repeated rinsing in the same bucket water that becomes dirtier with every dip. The mop comes with a water dispenser bottle attached to it that effectively uses clean water for every stroke and deep cleans the floor. The electric mop is priced at Rs 8,995.

The new range of ‘Tattva’ water purifiers is available in multiple configurations of the kind that is not currently available among branded players—Copper, a combination of Stainless steel and Copper, Stainless steel, Brass and Earthen pot. Using Fibrillated Adsorbent Cellulose Technology (FACT) Tattva purifiers remove 99.9 per cent of bacteria, viruses and cysts. The ergonomically-designed purifier uses three-stage filtration with chemical-free Log 6:4:3 purification technology. Tattva can purify 9 litres of water every hour and meets the US EPA standards.

Chairman, TTK Group, TT Jagannathan said, “We are pleased to launch our one-of-its kind new product range. We have been spending close to 2 per cent of our revenues on R&D consistently, for the last 15 years. As India’s largest kitchen appliances company, TTK Prestige has a 40 year-old history of continuous innovation and upgrade to become the country’s most preferred kitchen brand. It is only fitting that we accelerate the Clean Home footprint by launching products that are innovative, developed in-house and meet the needs of a new India by marrying convenience with aesthetic design. The clean home is a key vertical at TTK and we expect that it will contribute between 8 and 10 per cent of our revenues in the next three years.”

Managing Director, TTK Prestige, Chandru Kalro said, “We recognized the need to launch a range of innovative and high-quality products that could transform the hygiene experience in Indian homes. I am confident that consumers will see the benefit of using our range of products which have been specially created to not only revolutionize the cleaning process but also to provide untold health benefits.”