P&G Q1 profit up 11 pc at Rs 115.56 crore

FMCG firm Procter Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (P&G) today reported a 10.64 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 115.56 crore for the first quarter ended September 30.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 104.44 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, P&G said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the quarter under review was up 2.49 per cent to Rs 661.13 crore as against Rs 645.01 crore a year ago.

P&G follows July to June as fiscal year.

“Both the femine care and health care business delivered strong growth versus year ago behind brand fundamentals, strength of product portfolio and improved in-store execution,” the company said in a statement.

Its total expenses in Q1/FY 2017-18 were down marginally 0.22 per cent to Rs 483.39 crore as against Rs 484.48 crore.