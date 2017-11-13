Nutricane Beverages aims to have presence at 10,000 retail outlets

Food and beverages startup Nutricane Beverages is aiming to have a presence at nearly 10,000 retail outlets in India with its patented processed sugarcane beverage.

According to a PTI report: The company, which last week started rolling out its range of products, is planning to be present in states, including NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan in the first phase.

Besides, it aims to have 3 per cent market share in the beverages segment in India by the next three years.

“A lot of R&D was done to make this product. Besides, regular consumer trials were undertaken over a period of years and the response has been overwhelming. We aim to have 3 per cent market by 2020,” Co-founder, Nutricane Beverages, Sachin Goel told PTI.

The company claims to have 80 per cent original juice in the drink without any preservative and is betting on the millennials for its sales.

Asked about the retail strategy, another Co-founder Dipin Kapur was quoted by PTI as saying: “The product will be present at all modern trade as also other retail outlets, hotels and restaurants.”

The target is to be present in about 10,000 retail touchpoints in one year through 400 distributors, he added.