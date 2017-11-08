Infiniti Mall’s Latest CSR Initiative: Clothes drive for the needy

This Diwali, Infiniti Mall, Malad did something unique. In association with The Street Store (TSS), the mall set up a kiosk in its premises allowing patrons to donate unused clothes, shoes and accessories which would then be given to the needy.

The mall decided to tie up with TSS, since it is the world’s first rent-free, premises-free, and cost-free pop-up clothing store for the underprivileged.

Launched in 2014, TSS has conducted this initiative across 33 cities in the world and has impacted numerous lives. It serves as a platform for underprivileged people to receive donations in a dignified manner, and gives them the power to choose.

The idea behind Infiniti Mall’s new CSR initiative was to get a chance to brighten someone’s life this Diwali and the leading shopping, food and entertainment destination in Mumbai achieved what it hoped with the idea – sending ripples of kindness far and wide.

Talking about the initiative, Mukesh Kumar, SVP, Infiniti Mall said, “Diwali puts the whole nation in a festive mood and whilst we are excited to spread happiness amongst our family and friends, it is always great to add smiles to the faces of those who can’t afford to buy basics like clothes and shoes. Our idea was to help the needy and add to the festive cheer.”

Through this event Infiniti Mall – which has always been at the forefront of serving the society in its own distinctive way along with providing fun, food and family entertainment – is taking forward a vision of giving back to the society by helping local NGOs and charity groups.

The mall – a subsidiary of K. Raheja Constructions – has always supported various social and noble causes through various activities and initiatives.

Since its inception, it has won several prestigious awards including: