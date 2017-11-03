Samsung India witnesses 40 pc growth in handset biz this festive season

Samsung India witnessed a 40 per cent growth during the festive season this year in value terms for its handsets business compared to the year-ago period, a top company official today said.

“The festive season has been really good for us and we have seen 40 per cent growth in the festive season (in value terms) over last year,” Senior Vice President (Mobile Business), Samsung India, Asim Warsi told PTI.

According to a PTI report: This growth was driven by products across various price segments, he added.

Helped by this trend, Samsung hopes to top its last year’s revenues of the handset division.

“2016 was a record year for us. While we are in the middle of the fourth quarter, we expect 2017 to be better than last year,” Warsi was quoted by PTI as saying.

He, however, declined to comment on the revenues clocked by the handset division of Samsung India.

The handset business accounts for a major chunk of the revenues of Samsung India that also is a major player in product categories like televisions, refrigerators and washing machines.

According to industry data, Samsung led the shipments in India market with 24 per cent share in April-June 2017 quarter.

Warsi cited data from research firm GfK (which tracks sales to end-consumers) saying Samsung had 47 per cent market share (by value) in India in September.

“We will continue to invest here and bring in devices to meet customer requirements. If you look at our R&D set up here, it is the largest outside Korea, India is a very important market for us,” he told PTI.

Warsi added that the company has received great response to its devices across price spectrum, right from the J-series (affordable) to handsets like Galaxy S8 and Note 8 (premium) in India.

“You will see lot of more innovation and customisations for the Indian market next year,” Warsi was quoted by PTI as saying.