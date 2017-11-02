FSSAI launches Food Regulatory Portal

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched the Food Regulatory Portal, a single interface for food business, which will help transparent implementation of the food laws in the country, said the food authority in a statement

According to the statement, the Food Regulatory Portal is a full service portal for food business that focuses on six key areas including food standards, consistent enforcement, hassle free food imports, credible food testing, codified food safety practices and training and capacity building.

FSSAI believes that this portal will prove to be a game changer by addressing food business concerns across the spectrum by ensuring ease of entry; reduced burden of compliance and facilitating trade.

CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant who launched the portal termed the development as a key milestone in India’s regulatory reforms.

“FSSAI’s efforts towards consistency and transparency in enforcement and ease of doing business in the food regulatory environment would garner the confidence of all stakeholders involved.”

While FSSAI is the principal regulatory body for food, six other agencies are also involved for specific purposes. To ensure a single point of references for all food related business compliances, the Food Regulatory Portal has also compiled related information and links to other national agencies in the food safety ecosystem such as Legal Metrology, Customs, Plant and Animal Quarantine, Bureau of Indian Standards and AGMARK. An institutional mechanism for interagency coordination and cooperation and integrated grievance redressal is also on the anvil.

“The Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 unified 9 existing laws into a single Act and laid the legal ground for One Nation, One Food Law. Eleven years later, the Food Regulatory Portal launched today lays a solid foundation for uniform implementation of this law, and will go down in history as another memorable milestone,” CEO of FSSAI, Pawan Agarwal said.