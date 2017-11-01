Indian consumers love to share data for better brand experience

When it comes to better brand experience, consumers are willing to share personal information to help firms deliver superior service, a survey said on Tuesday.

According to e-commerce and product content management software provider SAP Hybris, 92 per cent of Indians — compared to 82 per cent of additional respondents from Asia-Pacific (APAC) region — are willing to provide some information to brands.

The survey also listed that unknown user data (74 per cent), unresponsive customer service (73 per cent), spamming (59 per cent) and making mistakes more than twice (56 per cent) as the top four reasons Indians break up with brands.

More than half of them said they would provide their email address (68 per cent) as well as shopping history and preferences (56 per cent).

“There are various factors that can establish customer loyalty or cause a break-up,” Vice President, Fast Growth Markets Marketing, SAP Hybris, Nicholas Kontopoulos said in a statement.

“To best cater to customers and stay ahead of their demands, organisations must first and foremost understand their customers so they can engage them in a more personalised fashion,” Kontopoulos added.

A recent Forrester survey of Indian business and technology decision makers reported that 70 per cent consider customer experience to be a high or critical priority for their companies.

At the same time, Indians have high expectations for brands, with 94 per cent expecting a response within 24 hours of an inquiry and half wanting brands to surprise them, keeping the relationship alive.

Additionally, 54 per cent — the highest among APAC countries surveyed — expect brands to ensure consistent promotions both online and in-store, the survey found.

With the willingness to share information, Indian respondents also expect their data to be protected.