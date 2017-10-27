INOX unveils Asia’s first Augmented Reality experience at a multiplex in R City

Cinemagoers at INOX will be enthralled with life-sized 3D Tyrannosauruses, Astronauts, Cheetahs, Polar Bears and many more amazing characters and scenes in Asia’s first-ever Augmented Reality (AR) experience in a multiplex at INOX’s 7 Star properties in Mumbai. The newly renovated INOX at R City Mall, Ghatkopar and India’s first INOX Laserplex at CR2, Nariman Point have unveiled an award winning AR experience.

This globally acclaimed AR experience which has been enjoyed in over 40 countries is now available at these 7 Star INOX properties in a large-screen format that immerses visitors in a unique interactive digital environment surrounded by photo-realistic 3D characters. Cinemagoers can capture and share their best moments from this experience as high-quality photos or videos. In keeping with INOX’s ethos of using technology to deliver convenience and delight to guests, this Augmented Reality experience is a step in that direction. It is yet another experience at INOX that will engage and entertain guests beyond the movies.

The AR experience fascinates children and adults alike, allowing them to get up-close and personal with magnificent creatures & experiences in cinema quality 3D animations.

INOX has been a pioneer at using technological innovations like the first-ever in-app food ordering feature that lets guests order to their seats, touchscreen kiosks like fast bites & fast tickets and unique customer-facing Point-of-sale (POS) touchscreens to reduce the time spent by a cinemagoer in lines to buy tickets & food. This allows guests at INOX to enjoy their outing at the movies with friends & family while immersing themselves in bespoke experiences like mesmerizing Augmented Reality, Play – the gaming zone and Kiddles – A dedicated zone for kids.

Commenting on this development, CEO – INOX Leisure Ltd., Alok Tandon said “It is our goal at INOX to deliver superlative experiences to cinemagoers. With this first-ever AR experience in a multiplex, we are giving our guests yet another reason to make their visit at INOX memorable. Technology has always been at the heart of our design of multiplexes, which aims to deliver convenience, engage and entertain our guests. We welcome children and adults alike to this bespoke experience at our 7 star properties.”