Walmart tests shelf-scanning robots in 50 stores

Walmart is rolling out robots to 50 stores by the end of January.. The robots go up and down the aisles, scanning for out-of-stock items, incorrect prices, and wrong or missing labels. Its part of Walmart’s plan to make stores more efficient and easier for customers to shop.

The robots are about 2 feet in size and come with a tower on their backs that is fitted with cameras, which scan aisles to check stocks, missing items and if products have been left in the wrong place by customers.

They are 50 per cent more productive, can scan shelves three times faster than their human counterparts and significantly improve accuracy levels. Store employees are only able to scan shelves about twice a week.

Out-of-stocks are a big challenge for retailers, which miss out on sales every time a shopper is unable to find a product on store shelves.