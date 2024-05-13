McDonald’s opens new store in Noida

The latest McCafe outlet is located at Noida’s Sector 132

New Delhi: American fast food chain McDonald’s has opened its 50th McCafe outlet in India, a social media post by the company executive revealed on Monday.

The latest McCafe outlet is located at Noida’s Sector 132. The outlet has specialities like self ordering digital kiosks, drive thru facility.

“ We’re excited to announce the opening of our 50th McCafé, nestled in the heart of Noida at Sector 132” said McDonald’s India North and East in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the store.

“Now, you can savour delicious McDonald’s delights and McCafé specialties with added convenience. Visit us today to enjoy a wide variety of delicious food from McDonald’s ” the post added.

Founded in 1940, McDonald’s Corporation is headquartered in Chicago.

McDonald’s restaurants in the North and East of India are operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd and has more than 200 outlets throughout North and East India.

McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, are operated by Westlife Foodworld Ltd.