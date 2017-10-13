Manu Indrayan, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, 612 League

Manu Indrayan is the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of 612 League, India’s fastest growing clothing brand for pre-teens.

A first generation entrepreneur, Manu conceived and created the 612 League from scratch – an ‘Imagined in India, International in Outlook’ brand focusing on pre-teen (tween) children. He realized a gap in Indian kids and tween apparel segment while on a family trip to the US and the entrepreneur in him decided to grab the opportunity.

Together with his wife Mohita, an accomplished fashion designer, he founded 612 League, a brand that caters specifically to children in the age group of six months to twelve years with unique and differentiated wardrobe solutions.

Today, 612 league is the only emerging EBO ready kids wear brand in India which offers a complete product umbrella for children in the age group of 6m to 12 years. With the pilot launch of its ethnic wear range under the brand name “Spring Soul” from the season AW’16 and a high fashion range for teenage girls under the brand name “612 Fearless” from the current season SS’17, it is rightly poised to get an early mover advantage in these emerging segments.

Indrayan started the company from Ludhiana in 2008, supplying trendy and comfortable tween and kids’ apparel that confirmed to Indian sensibilities to various multi-brand stores like Westside and Shoppers Stop. He commercially launched 612 League across the country in 2010 with ambition of making it the one stop solution for pre-teen shopping.

Today, the brand has reached a length and breadth of the country through its exclusive brand outlets, large format stores like Shoppers Stop, Reliance Trends, Central, Unlimited, Globus, Hypercity as well as on all major e-commerce sites. Within a short period of six years, the brand has been able to penetrate the entire Indian market, being available at over 500 POS across more than 150 cities of India.

Earlier, he founded a yarn manufacturing company – Indian Yarn Limited – in his first innings as an entrepreneur. After transforming the firm from an ordinary commodity spinner to a market driven and consumer centric organization, he bid adieu to this venture in year 2012.

Indrayan holds a bachelor’s degree in Engineering from BITS Pilani and Masters in Business Administration from IIM- Bangalore.