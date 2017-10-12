Bengaluru largest consumer of home appliances: Amazon India

Bengaluru has emerged as the largest consumer of home appliances and televisions across the country for the Diwali festive season, said global e-tailer Amazon India on Wednesday.

“The city has seen three times increase in demand for large appliances and televisions during this festive season over the same season in 2016, making it the largest consumer in the country, while Karnataka has emerged as the second largest state for customer demand in the same category,” said Amazon’s Indian arm in a statement here.

“Karnataka is a leading market for us and we are humbled with the phenomenal customer demand that we continue to receive,” said Category Leader – Large Appliances and Automotive, Amazon India, Suchit Subhas in the statement.

The customer demand in the state is also driven by the state’s cultural capital Mysuru as well as tier-II cities like Belagavi, Hubballi and Dharwad, the company said.

Around 65 per cent of transactions in Karnataka and Bengaluru take place through digital payments, the company said.

“Staying true to the tag of being India’s digital epicentre, customers in Karnataka and Bengaluru have adopted digital payments at an increasing rate,” the statement said.

Some of the large appliances and TVs bought by the customers are Bosch and IFB front load washing machines, 32-inch TVs from TCL and BPL while Samsung and Whirlpool refrigerators and Voltas ACs also witnessed remarkable traction.