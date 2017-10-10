Mondelez India forays into direct online sales for chocolates

Mondelez India has announced entry into direct online sales for its range of products as part of efforts to tap into the gifting segment.

The website — www.cadburygifting.in — is an additional channel for consumers to directly connect with the brand.

The new site will allow the company, part of Mondelez International, to build an opportunity in the corporate gifting segment, especially during festive gifting, Mondelez India said in a statement.

E-commerce Lead, Mondelez India, Abhishek Ahluwalia said: “We have identified a massive opportunity in the corporate gifting space that we aim to leverage through this platform.”

The company will provide free shipping for any bulk order above Rs 299.

It is partnering with third parties for deliveries and has already teamed up with Olympia Industries Ltd.

Besides, the company, which has a strong gifting portfolio, will enhance such experience through discounts, multiple location delivery and free shipping, along with customisation and bulk orders.

“We are focusing our investments strategically on associations that help us develop best in class sales and distribution proficiencies with strong go-to-market capabilities,” Ahluwalia added.

In July this year, Mondelez India had forged partnership with e-commerce major Amazon to sell chocolates and sweets through the online marketplace in the country.

Mondelez India has powerful brands in its portfolio, which includes Dairy Milk, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk, Cadbury Celebrations, Cadbury Bournville, Cadbury 5 Star, Cadbury Perk, Cadbury Gems and Cadbury Glow.