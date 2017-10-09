Katrina Kaif is Lenskart brand ambassador

Actress Katrina Kaif has been roped in as the brand ambassador of eyewear company Lenskart.

The actress will be the face of Lenskart for the next two years and would also feature in the brand’s new campaign, said a statement.

“I am delighted to be associated with Lenskart… It’s very important for me to find synergies with my brand associations and I believe Lenskart resonates the same. Lenskart is a brand loved by Indian youth and this is a conscious effort to connect with the fashion savvy Indians,” said the actress.

Commenting on the new campaign launch, Founder and CEO, Lenskart.com, Peyush Bansal, says that the brand is all about fun, fashion, playfulness and friendliness — and Katrina is the perfect fit.

“Katrina, we feel, is all of this too naturally, hence a perfect fit and not a forced fit. We were looking for someone who naturally fits the Lenskart brand proposition of ‘Addictive Playfulness’. Katrina fits this the most. Her song ‘Kala chashma’ was a phenomenal success and we think she will be really successful with the actual chashma (spectacles) as well,” Bansal said.