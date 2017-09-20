Insights into Amazon, Flipkart and Shopclues Diwali Sale – Survey by Compareraja.in, one of the leading portals for price comparison in India, has come up with a one-of-its-kind survey focused on e-commerce giants such as Amazon, Flipkart and Shopclues. The survey has enabled CompareRaja to derive valuable insights to gear up for the Diwali season.

Emerging Categories: When asked about the top five emerging categories other than electronics, categories such as fashion, apparel and shoes topped the list for Amazon and Flipkart. Home Decor, Kitchen and Dining were the leading categories in Shopclues.

The top five emerging categories overall were Fashion, Home & Decor, Kitchen & Dining, Health & Beauty, and Groceries. Emerging Brands: The top five brands to stake their claim as favourites across these e-commerce sites are Vivo, HP, Vu, Adidas, and Prestige.

Emerging Cities: The survey by CompareRaja also offers interesting insights for the cities.

The top five non-metro cities feature names across the length and breadth of India. While it was Lucknow, Guwahati, Ernakulam, Salem and Erode for Shopclues, Flipkart saw increasing interest from cities in the west of India such as Ahmedabad and Jaipur. Overall, the top emerging cities were Lucknow, Guwahati, Pune, Patna, and Salem.

Exclusive Launch: Tara T007 (cheapest feature phone), Swipe Elite Prime, and on labels such as Meia and Homeberry have been lined up by Shopclues. Flipkart is coming up with the exclusive launch of VIVO smartphones, VU televisions and much more.

This Diwali, Shopclues is offering happy hours and jaw-dropping deals between 3 pm and 6 pm, while Flipkart has launched a campaign called ‘Ab Mehangaigiregi’ for this Big Billion Day to address the rising inflation.

Amazon’s campaign ‘KaroMilkeTayyari’ for this Great Indian Festival sale, is coming up with great deals, higher discounts on exchanges, and no cost EMIs commenting on the survey and its significance, Founder & CEO of Logicserve Group, Rohit Chugh the company that owns and operates CompareRaja said, “Diwali has always been our best season in terms of traffic and sales. We are thankful to e-commerce giants such as Amazon, Flipkart, Shopclues for participating in this survey. These insights will help us prepare for biggest sale of the year.”