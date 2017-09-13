Cambay Tiger Seafood Mart opens in New Delhi and Pune

WestCoast Group, a leading fully integrated seafood company in India has launched the company-owned seafood retail outlets Cambay Tiger Seafood Mart (CTSM) in New Delhi (Defence Colony) and Pune (Viman Nagar). The launch comes after the success of CTSM outlets in Mumbai at Bandra and Lokhandwala Complex. CTSM mainly sells seafood reared in company’s own farms, thus giving its customers a true farm-to-fork experience. It also holds the rare distinction of being a live seafood mart, where the customers could walk in and choose their own live fish from an aquarium.

Cambay Tiger Seafood Mart is a boutique shop that gives a unique shopping experience to its customers for their seafood. The ambience, design, display, and human resources encounter at the mart has been tailored to give customers a first-of-its-kind seafood buying experience in India, they would have read about or seen in shops in US or Europe.

The store also sells Atlantic Salmon, flown all the way from Norway, which produces the world’s best quality Salmon. Cambay Tiger seafood Mart will offer live, chilled and frozen seafood. The range includes white prawns, Seer fish, Pomfret – black, silver, and Chinese, mud crabs, Sardines, Lady fish, silver Anchovies, Rawas, Mackerels, Rohu, Katla and Tilapia, along-with ready-to-cook products (marinated and breaded).

They could also shop for accompanying items such as rubs, marinades, canned fish and regional fish pickles at the mart. Cambay Tiger products could also be home delivered or ordered online through its e-commerce site www.cambaytiger.com.

WestCoast is gradually planning to expand CTSM to other Indian metros such as Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai.

“Through these shops, we want to give our customers a true Cambay Tiger guarantee for their seafood. We need to look at a few trends in urban India, especially the metros and our growth plan with Cambay Tiger Seafood Marts is to capitalise on these trends. Firstly, there is a shift of preference in shopping for seafood to modern retail markets, from a traditional Indian fish market. The hygiene, freshness, convenience and customer service in a modern retail set up is not usually achieved in a traditional fish market. A modern retail displays fish, which has undergone the best quality benchmarks in fish catch, storage and distribution, is not generally seen in a traditional fish market,” said Director, WestCoast Group, Shivam Gupta.

“Also, a customer in a metro such as Mumbai, Pune or Delhi, has begun preferring to buy seafood from a health and fitness point of view (being the healthiest protein) and not alone the taste. This whole packaging of fish around health can be communicated the best in a modern retail set up,” he added.

In a first of its kind health marketing attempt by a seafood retailer in India, customers could subscribe to its nutritionist-certified subscription packs called Cambay Tiger Fitness Packs, which are fish diet designed to meet an individual’s fitness goals such as weight loss, bone health, beauty enhancement, muscle building, cholesterol management, general fitness, and eye care.

Cambay Tiger is the flagship brand of the WestCoast Group and its products have its presence in India over 1000 stores in over 50 cities, including leading retail outlets such as Big Bazaar, Godrej Nature’s Basket, More, Foodhall, Haiko and Hypercity.